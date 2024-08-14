Philippines: Bill to require mandatory drug testing for public officials

August 13, 2024_ Rep. Paolo Duterte has introduced a bill that would require random drug testing for all public officials, including the President. The proposal, House Bill 10744, calls for the use of hair samples and, in the event of a positive result, a confirmatory urine test. Officials who test positive will be subject to administrative sanctions, which may include suspension or dismissal. Duterte stressed the importance of maintaining integrity and modesty among public officials, barring privileges for the upper classes. The news was reported by United News. The law aims to strengthen the accountability of public officials in the context of the fight against drug abuse.