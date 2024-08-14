Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Bill to require mandatory drug testing for public officials

August 13, 2024_ Rep. Paolo Duterte has introduced a bill that would require random drug testing for all public officials, including the President....

Philippines: Bill to require mandatory drug testing for public officials
14 agosto 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 13, 2024_ Rep. Paolo Duterte has introduced a bill that would require random drug testing for all public officials, including the President. The proposal, House Bill 10744, calls for the use of hair samples and, in the event of a positive result, a confirmatory urine test. Officials who test positive will be subject to administrative sanctions, which may include suspension or dismissal. Duterte stressed the importance of maintaining integrity and modesty among public officials, barring privileges for the upper classes. The news was reported by United News. The law aims to strengthen the accountability of public officials in the context of the fight against drug abuse.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The news was reported by United News confirmatory urine test testing bill
Vedi anche
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza