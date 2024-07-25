Philippines: Birth Certificate Registration Initiative in Western Visayas Region

July 24, 2024_ The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is promoting a birth registration assistance project for unregistered people in the Western Visayas region. This program, launched in February 2022, aims to facilitate late birth registration, particularly for vulnerable groups such as indigenous peoples and residents of isolated areas. So far, the project has provided birth certificates to 28,226 individuals, highlighting the importance of this document for accessing government benefits. The PSA has also integrated information campaigns to increase awareness and accessibility of the service, as reported by Panay News. Late registration is free and is a crucial step in ensuring the identity and rights of Filipino citizens.