Philippines: Boggi Milano opens its flagship store in Makati City

Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
24 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
September 24, 2024_ Boggi Milano, the prestigious menswear brand based in Milan, has opened its flagship store at Greenbelt 5, Ayala Center in Makati City, Philippines. The brand is known for its excellent craftsmanship and contemporary design, offering a fresh take on men’s style essentials. Boggi’s latest collection celebrates the art of dressing well, using organic fabrics and recycled materials, demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainability. With its inspiring tagline, “It’s Time To B,” Boggi Milano invites customers to discover an era of style where luxury meets functionality. The news was reported by garage.com.ph. The store opening represents a major opportunity for Filipino men to access high-quality pieces that combine elegance and functionality.

