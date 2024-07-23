Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Brembo conquers the Philippine market with BSB Junrose

Philippines: Brembo conquers the Philippine market with BSB Junrose
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
July 22, 2024_ BSB Junrose welcomed Italian brake brand Brembo to its portfolio last year. According to Ian Bangayan, president of BSB Junrose Corporation, Brembo products have become a top choice for Filipino auto enthusiasts looking to replace or upgrade the braking components of their vehicles. Brembo is renowned for its lightweight braking solutions and the use of materials with a high friction coefficient, which guarantee superior performance. The partnership aims to improve safety and driving experience for all types of motorists in the Philippines. Carmudi.com.ph reports it. The collaboration between Brembo and BSB Junrose promises to bring innovation and reliability to the Philippine automotive sector.

