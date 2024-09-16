Philippines: BRP Teresa Magbanua leaves Escoda Shoal, another ship arriving

September 15, 2024_ The Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua has left Escoda Shoal after five months of service, but the National Maritime Council has announced that another vessel will replace it. The decision to return to port was influenced by adverse weather conditions, depleted supplies and medical needs of personnel. Despite China's claims of a Philippine 'withdrawal', the council's spokesperson confirmed that another vessel will be sent to continue the mission. The BRP Teresa Magbanua has played a crucial role in countering illegal activities in the disputed area, Manila Standard reported. The current situation highlights the ongoing tensions between the Philippines and China over territorial rights in the South China Sea.