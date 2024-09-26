Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: BSP Manages Gold Reserves to Maximize Profits

September 25, 2024_ The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the gold sale is part of a strategy to actively manage the country’s international...

Philippines: BSP Manages Gold Reserves to Maximize Profits
26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 25, 2024_ The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the gold sale is part of a strategy to actively manage the country’s international reserves. BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. noted that gold represents 9% of the country’s gross international reserves and that gold reserves accounted for 10.2% of assets in 2023. The BSP has taken advantage of high gold prices to generate additional income while maintaining its primary objectives of safety and insurance. The BSP also reported an increase in gross international reserves to $107.9 billion at the end of August 2024. The news was reported by BusinessMirror. The BSP, the central bank of the Philippines, plays a crucial role in the country’s economic stability by managing foreign exchange reserves and monetary policies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Filippine oro gold
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza