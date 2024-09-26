Philippines: BSP Manages Gold Reserves to Maximize Profits

September 25, 2024_ The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the gold sale is part of a strategy to actively manage the country’s international reserves. BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. noted that gold represents 9% of the country’s gross international reserves and that gold reserves accounted for 10.2% of assets in 2023. The BSP has taken advantage of high gold prices to generate additional income while maintaining its primary objectives of safety and insurance. The BSP also reported an increase in gross international reserves to $107.9 billion at the end of August 2024. The news was reported by BusinessMirror. The BSP, the central bank of the Philippines, plays a crucial role in the country’s economic stability by managing foreign exchange reserves and monetary policies.