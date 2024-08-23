Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Philippines: Budget Increase for Free Public Wi-Fi Program

23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 22, 2024_ The Philippine government has allocated an additional P3.681 billion for the Free Public Wi-Fi Program, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced. These funds were transferred to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to continue the implementation of the Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP) nationwide. The additional budget is in addition to the P2.5 billion already earmarked for FY2024, which aims to improve connectivity in 13,462 access points across the country. Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman emphasized the importance of this program in ensuring inclusive Internet access for all citizens, The Philippine Star reported. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also pledged support for community towers to improve connectivity, noting that only 77 percent of Filipino households were connected to the Internet in 2022.

