Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:28
Philippines: BVLGARI Brings Its Fine Jewelry to Manila for the First Time
12 novembre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
November 11, 2024_ BVLGARI has debuted its high jewelry collection in the Philippines, underscoring Filipinos’ growing appreciation for luxury. The 80-piece collection represents the best of the Italian brand and aims to create an emotional connection with local customers. BVLGARI Regional Director Jeffrey Hang highlighted the importance of a personal connection with customers, who can now have a first-hand experience with the jewelry. The news was reported by mega.onemega.com. The debut may inspire other luxury brands to follow BVLGARI’s example, which recently opened a boutique in Cebu, demonstrating its commitment to the Philippine market.

in Evidenza