Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Philippines: Call for investigation into Vice President Duterte's confidential funds

August 14, 2024_ The Bayan Muna party has urged the Philippine Congress to investigate the use of confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) by public...

14 agosto 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
August 14, 2024_ The Bayan Muna party has urged the Philippine Congress to investigate the use of confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) by public officials, especially Vice President Sara Duterte. The group highlighted the lack of transparency in Duterte’s spending of 250 million pesos in less than four months. Bayan Muna president Neri Colmenares pointed out that a significant portion of these funds were spent on food aid, which is not allowed under current regulations. The source of this news is the Philippine Daily Inquirer. Colmenares also asked the Commission on Expenditure Control (COA) to audit these confidential funds, highlighting the need for greater accountability from public officials.

