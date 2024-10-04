Philippines: Candidacies for 2025 National Elections

October 3, 2024_ Supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte, including Senators Ronald dela Rosa and Christopher Go, have filed their candidacies for the May 12, 2025 national and local elections. Dela Rosa promised to continue the fight against drugs and ensure national security, while Go highlighted his commitment to health and food security. Actor Phillip Salvador also filed his candidacy, after having already attempted to become vice governor in 2016. The source of this information is The Manila Times. Also, Dr. Willie Ong, a former vice presidential candidate, filed his candidacy through his wife, while Brian Poe, son of Senator Mary Grace Poe, announced his nomination for the FPJ Panday Bayanhan party.