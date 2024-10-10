Philippines: Celeste Cortesi, the Filipino-Italian beauty, launches herself into the world of showbiz

October 10, 2024_ Filipino-Italian beauty queen Celeste Cortesi has signed a contract with Viva Artists Agency to expand her career in the entertainment industry. After representing Pasay and competing in the Miss Universe 2022 pageant in the United States, Cortesi has already landed roles in several television productions, including 'Darna' and 'Pepito Manaloto'. Aside from acting, she is also the co-founder of a lip care brand, Asul, that promotes beauty and self-confidence. The news was reported by starsphotog.wordpress.com, highlighting the growing bond between the Philippines and the Italian entertainment industry. With her background in real estate management and the support of VAA, Celeste is ready to conquer the world of showbiz.