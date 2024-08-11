Philippines: CELINE Launches Custom Crocodile Leather Bags With an Italian Touch

August 10, 2024_ CELINE has launched an exclusive bespoke crocodile leather bag service in the Philippines, available until September 2024. Customers can personalize their bags by choosing from 24 shades, with production taking place in a workshop near Florence, Italy, where expert artisans create one-of-a-kind pieces. Each bag requires different crocodile skins and a nine-month wait, underscoring the exclusivity of the product. The news was reported by mega.onemega.com. This service is available at CELINE boutiques in Solaire and NUSTAR Cebu, offering a unique opportunity for luxury lovers to own a high-fashion accessory with a strong connection to Italian art and tradition.