Philippines: Challenges in attracting foreign direct investment

June 26, 2024_ The Philippines faces several challenges in realizing the promises of foreign direct investment (FDI), including human capital development, infrastructure and energy. According to Global Source Partners analysts Diwa Guinigundo and Wilhelmina Manalac, the Marcos government must overcome these obstacles to stimulate economic growth. The Philippines ranks 67th out of 113 countries in the 2024 Chandler Good Government Index and 115th out of 180 countries in the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index. Foreign investors seek stability, transparency and good public governance rather than fiscal incentives . BusinessMirror reports it. In the first quarter of 2024, foreign investment pledges decreased by 63.6% compared to the same period in 2023, with Singapore as the largest investor.