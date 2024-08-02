Philippines: Chef Cristeta Comerford retires after 29 years in the White House

July 31, 2024_ Filipino-American chef Cristeta “Cris” Comerford has announced her retirement after 29 years of service at the White House, where she created and managed state dinners for five U.S. presidents. First Lady Jill Biden praised his career, noting his impact and dedication to nurturing presidential families. Comerford, who was the first woman and first person of color to serve as White House executive chef, was hired in 1995 during Bill Clinton's presidency. News of his retirement was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the First Lady, and Comerford has left a significant legacy in the American culinary landscape. This event marks the end of an era for the White House kitchen, where Comerford brought his experience and creativity, helping to celebrate American food culture. The chef is originally from Manila, Philippines, and studied food technology at the University of the Philippines-Diliman.