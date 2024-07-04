Philippines: China calls to stop maritime violations and stabilize relations

July 3, 2024_ China urged the Philippines to stop 'maritime violations' and work to stabilize bilateral relations. The appeal was made during a meeting between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong and Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Maria Theresa Lazaro in Manila. During the meeting, China reaffirmed its sovereignty over Ren'ai Jiao (Ayungin Shoal) and adjacent waters. Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and consultation through the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) and other instruments. The Watchmen Daily Journal reports it. The Philippines reiterated its determination to protect its interests and sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.