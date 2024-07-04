Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: China calls to stop maritime violations and stabilize relations

July 3, 2024_ China urged the Philippines to stop 'maritime violations' and work to stabilize bilateral relations. The appeal was made during a...

Philippines: China calls to stop maritime violations and stabilize relations
04 luglio 2024 | 13.06
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 3, 2024_ China urged the Philippines to stop 'maritime violations' and work to stabilize bilateral relations. The appeal was made during a meeting between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong and Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Maria Theresa Lazaro in Manila. During the meeting, China reaffirmed its sovereignty over Ren'ai Jiao (Ayungin Shoal) and adjacent waters. Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and consultation through the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) and other instruments. The Watchmen Daily Journal reports it. The Philippines reiterated its determination to protect its interests and sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong Cina Filippine
Vedi anche
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza