Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Philippines: China Threatens to Crack Down on Foreign Incursions in South China Sea

September 12, 2024_ A senior Chinese military official has said that China will “crush” any foreign incursion into its sovereign territory, including...

Philippines: China Threatens to Crack Down on Foreign Incursions in South China Sea
September 12, 2024_ A senior Chinese military official has said that China will “crush” any foreign incursion into its sovereign territory, including the South China Sea. At a defense forum in Beijing, Lieutenant General He Lei said that China wants to keep the South China Sea a sea of peace, but will not tolerate provocations, especially from the United States. Tensions between Washington and Beijing have risen over China’s assertive approach in the disputed maritime regions, where Chinese ships have clashed with Philippine vessels, The Philippine Star reported. The Philippines, which claims rights to parts of these waters, has seen an increase in contentious interactions with China, despite an international court ruling that denied China’s claims.

