Philippines: CHR Launches Investigation into Quiboloy Base Raid

September 04, 2024_ The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) of the Philippines has launched an investigation into police operations inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) compound in Davao City. On August 24, about 2,000 police officers conducted a raid to execute an arrest warrant against Apollo Quiboloy, who is accused of child sexual abuse and human trafficking. The investigation aims to clarify the circumstances and procedures followed during the operation. The news was reported by manilatimes.net. Apollo Quiboloy is a controversial Filipino religious leader, known for his claims of being the