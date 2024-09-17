Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Coast Guard Reassures on Escoda Shoal Situation

September 17, 2024_ The Philippine Coast Guard said the country has not lost control of Escoda Shoal, despite the withdrawal of the BRP Teresa...

Philippines: Coast Guard Reassures on Escoda Shoal Situation
17 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
September 17, 2024_ The Philippine Coast Guard said the country has not lost control of Escoda Shoal, despite the withdrawal of the BRP Teresa Magbanua. PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said Philippine vessels can still access the area due to the many entry points available. Tarriela also noted that unlike Bajo de Masinloc, Escoda Shoal offers multiple entry routes, making it difficult for Chinese vessels to block Philippine operations. The news was reported by United News. The BRP Teresa Magbanua was withdrawn due to seaworthiness issues and adverse weather conditions, but the Philippine government plans to send more vessels to the area to ensure Philippine presence in a disputed area in the South China Sea.

