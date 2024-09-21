Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Coast Guard replaces BRP Teresa Magbanua at Escoda Shoal

September 21, 2024_ The Philippine Coast Guard has deployed a new vessel to replace the BRP Teresa Magbanua, anchored at Escoda Shoal, also known as...

Philippines: Coast Guard replaces BRP Teresa Magbanua at Escoda Shoal
21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 21, 2024_ The Philippine Coast Guard has deployed a new vessel to replace the BRP Teresa Magbanua, anchored at Escoda Shoal, also known as Sabina Shoal, in the South China Sea. The spokesperson of the National Maritime Council confirmed that the new vessel has already reached the area without being harassed by hostile forces. The BRP Teresa Magbanua was withdrawn after five months due to seaworthiness issues and adverse weather conditions. The presence of Chinese vessels in the area has been declared illegal by the Philippine Navy, which has stressed the importance of stopping Chinese reclamation activities. The news was reported by United News. Escoda Shoal is located 75 nautical miles from Palawan and is within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
economic zone vessel also known as vessel has
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza