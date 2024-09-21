Philippines: Coast Guard replaces BRP Teresa Magbanua at Escoda Shoal

September 21, 2024_ The Philippine Coast Guard has deployed a new vessel to replace the BRP Teresa Magbanua, anchored at Escoda Shoal, also known as Sabina Shoal, in the South China Sea. The spokesperson of the National Maritime Council confirmed that the new vessel has already reached the area without being harassed by hostile forces. The BRP Teresa Magbanua was withdrawn after five months due to seaworthiness issues and adverse weather conditions. The presence of Chinese vessels in the area has been declared illegal by the Philippine Navy, which has stressed the importance of stopping Chinese reclamation activities. The news was reported by United News. Escoda Shoal is located 75 nautical miles from Palawan and is within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.