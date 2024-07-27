Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Coast Guard tackles oil spill from sunken vessel Terra Nova
27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
July 26, 2024_ The Philippine Coast Guard has launched oil collection operations to counter the spill from the sunken tanker Terra Nova off the coast of Bataan. PCG spokesman Admiral Armand Balilo confirmed that the spill came from the vessel's working fuel and not the 1.4 million liters of stored industrial oil. So far, only a small amount of oil has been found, and dispersants and booms have been deployed to contain the situation. Rescued crew members said they closed the ship's valve before abandoning it, while pumping operations are expected to finish within seven days. The news is reported by The Philippine Star. The MT Terra Nova was en route from Bataan to Iloilo when it sank, and 16 of the 17 crew members were rescued.

