Philippines: Collaboration with Slow Food International to Promote Local Cuisine

November 4, 2024_ The Philippines Secretary of Tourism Christina Garcia Frasco welcomed officials from Slow Food International, led by Director General Paulo di Croce, to discuss the country's participation in Terra Madre Salone del Gusto 2024 in Turin, Italy. During the meeting, the success of the Philippine pavilion was highlighted, which attracted international attention with a variety of typical dishes prepared by renowned chefs. In addition, the designation of Bacolod City as the official hub of Slow Food International for Asia and the Pacific was announced, and the country will host the Terra Madre Salone del Gusto Asia and Pacific event for the first time in 2025. The news was reported by ikot.ph. This meeting highlights the importance of local gastronomy and the Philippine government's support for the Slow Food movement, which aims to enhance culinary traditions and local producers.