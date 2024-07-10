Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Comelec chairman denies allegations of offshore accounts

Philippines: Comelec chairman denies allegations of offshore accounts
10 luglio 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
July 9, 2024_ Philippine Elections Commission (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia has rejected Congressman Rodante Marcoleta's allegations regarding alleged offshore accounts in 18 banks. Garcia said the allegations are part of a systematic campaign to destroy his credibility and that of the Comelec. He asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the matter and issued a waiver on all alleged accounts. Garcia stressed that he has never held accounts abroad and that the accusations are unfounded and malicious. The Manila Times reports that Garcia also said the Comelec has always been transparent under his leadership. He concluded by saying that the credibility of the elections should not be compromised by unfounded accusations.

