Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:31
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Comelec gears up for 2025 midterm elections

October 19, 2024_ The Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced that it will resolve all petitions against candidates deemed “nuisance”...

Philippines: Comelec gears up for 2025 midterm elections
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 19, 2024_ The Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced that it will resolve all petitions against candidates deemed “nuisance” by the end of November, ahead of the May 12, 2025 midterm elections. Comelec Chairman George Garcia stressed the importance of this decision to ensure the timely printing of ballots, scheduled for December. There are 117 Senate candidates who were not included in the initial list and will have the opportunity to file their petitions. The Comelec defines “nuisance” candidates as those who run without any real intention of serving or who may confuse voters, especially if they have names similar to other candidates, The Sunday Times reported. The commission will evaluate the nominations by considering official documents and social media activities to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
announced that it petitions against who run without .it
Vedi anche
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza