Philippines: Comelec gears up for 2025 midterm elections

October 19, 2024_ The Philippine Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced that it will resolve all petitions against candidates deemed “nuisance” by the end of November, ahead of the May 12, 2025 midterm elections. Comelec Chairman George Garcia stressed the importance of this decision to ensure the timely printing of ballots, scheduled for December. There are 117 Senate candidates who were not included in the initial list and will have the opportunity to file their petitions. The Comelec defines “nuisance” candidates as those who run without any real intention of serving or who may confuse voters, especially if they have names similar to other candidates, The Sunday Times reported. The commission will evaluate the nominations by considering official documents and social media activities to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.