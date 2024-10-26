Philippines: Communist Party of the Philippines Chairman Arrested for Murder, Kidnapping

October 25, 2024_ Wigberto “Baylon” Villarico, the current acting chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), was arrested Thursday in Quezon City during a joint operation between the military and the police. Villarico, also known by his aliases Benjamin Mendoza and Alejandro Montalan, is wanted for two cases of kidnapping with murder related to crimes that took place almost two decades ago. The arrest was made on a warrant issued by Judge Rodolfo Obnamia Jr. and there is no bail available. Villarico’s capture was praised by National Security Advisor Eduardo Año, who stressed the importance of this step in the fight against communist terrorism in the country, as reported by The Philippine Star. Villarico, who assumed leadership of the CPP after the death of Benito Tiamzon in 2022, is considered the last communist leader capable of commanding both the party and its armed wing, the New People's Army (NPA). A 35-year-old woman was also arrested during the operation, accused of obstruction of justice for trying to hide Villarico's identity.