Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Concepcion highlights the importance of SMEs for economic growth

July 13, 2024_ Joey Concepcion, founder of GO Negosyo, said the Philippines cannot grow with big businesses alone, highlighting the crucial role of...

Philippines: Concepcion highlights the importance of SMEs for economic growth
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 13, 2024_ Joey Concepcion, founder of GO Negosyo, said the Philippines cannot grow with big businesses alone, highlighting the crucial role of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country's economic development. During the 2024 National SME Summit in Pasay City, Concepcion reiterated the need to support small businesses to transform them into medium and large enterprises. The event was also attended by the Secretary of Commerce Alfredo Pascual and other important representatives of the sector. Concepcion highlighted the importance of collaboration between the private sector and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to provide access to capital and resources needed by SMEs. The Sunday Times reports it. The summit also recognized 10 inspiring micro-entrepreneurs and showcased new initiatives for the digitalisation of SMEs.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it crucial role medium enterprises Concepcion
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza