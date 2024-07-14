Philippines: Concepcion highlights the importance of SMEs for economic growth

July 13, 2024_ Joey Concepcion, founder of GO Negosyo, said the Philippines cannot grow with big businesses alone, highlighting the crucial role of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country's economic development. During the 2024 National SME Summit in Pasay City, Concepcion reiterated the need to support small businesses to transform them into medium and large enterprises. The event was also attended by the Secretary of Commerce Alfredo Pascual and other important representatives of the sector. Concepcion highlighted the importance of collaboration between the private sector and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to provide access to capital and resources needed by SMEs. The Sunday Times reports it. The summit also recognized 10 inspiring micro-entrepreneurs and showcased new initiatives for the digitalisation of SMEs.