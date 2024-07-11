Philippines: Concern over the presence of a Chinese fleet in the Philippine Sea

July 10, 2024_ The Armed Forces of the Philippines has expressed concern over the presence of a Chinese strike group led by the aircraft carrier Shandong in the Philippine Sea. The fleet was spotted passing through the Balintang Channel, located between Batanes province and the Babuyan Islands, headed to the Western Pacific for exercises. Taiwan's Ministry of Defense detected 36 Chinese military aircraft heading in the same direction to join Shandong. Philippine authorities reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, calling on all parties to respect international laws. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reports it. The Philippine Navy dispatched the frigate BRP Jose Rizal to patrol the Philippine Rise, an important marine area in the Philippine Sea.