Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Concern over the presence of a Chinese fleet in the Philippine Sea

July 10, 2024_ The Armed Forces of the Philippines has expressed concern over the presence of a Chinese strike group led by the aircraft carrier...

Philippines: Concern over the presence of a Chinese fleet in the Philippine Sea
11 luglio 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 10, 2024_ The Armed Forces of the Philippines has expressed concern over the presence of a Chinese strike group led by the aircraft carrier Shandong in the Philippine Sea. The fleet was spotted passing through the Balintang Channel, located between Batanes province and the Babuyan Islands, headed to the Western Pacific for exercises. Taiwan's Ministry of Defense detected 36 Chinese military aircraft heading in the same direction to join Shandong. Philippine authorities reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, calling on all parties to respect international laws. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reports it. The Philippine Navy dispatched the frigate BRP Jose Rizal to patrol the Philippine Rise, an important marine area in the Philippine Sea.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Philippine Sea Concern over join Shandong led
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza