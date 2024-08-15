Philippines: Concerns over use of expired African Swine Fever vaccines

August 14, 2024_ Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) revealed that African Swine Fever (ASF) vaccines that arrived in the Philippines in 2023 are already expired. SINAG fears that these vaccines may be used by the Department of Agriculture in upcoming vaccination campaigns in areas affected by the virus. The Department clarified that it will not purchase expired vaccines and plans to procure new doses. The situation is especially critical in the province of Batangas, where a State of Calamity has been declared due to ASF. This was reported by Watchmen Daily Journal. African Swine Fever is a highly contagious viral disease that affects pigs, causing severe economic losses in the agricultural sector.