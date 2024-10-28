Philippines: Congress Clarifies Use of Duterte's Drug War Funds

October 27, 2024_ The Philippine Congress reiterated that funds earmarked for the anti-drug campaign during the Rodrigo Duterte administration were not to incentivize extrajudicial killings. Dan Fernandez, chairman of the House Committee on Public Safety, stressed that there is no budget to reward the killing of suspected drug dealers. A hearing revealed that there was a reward system linked to the war on drugs, but the public funds were intended to combat drug trafficking, not to finance killings. The issue has raised concerns about the misuse of public resources. The news is reported by Tempo. Duterte's war on drugs has drawn widespread international criticism for human rights violations associated with the killings of suspected drug dealers.