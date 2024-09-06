Philippines: Consulate in Milan celebrates new chapter of Knights of Rizal in Italy

September 5, 2024_ Consul General of the Philippines in Milan, Elmer G. Cato, congratulated the Knights of Rizal (KOR) on the establishment of the Dimasalang Monte Bianco chapter in Valle D'Aosta on September 1. This new chapter, led by Filipino community leader Jerwin Valencia, aims to strengthen the efforts of the KOR in Italy, under the direction of Area Commander Carlos Simbillo, to promote the ideals of the national hero, Dr. Jose P. Rizal. The initiative is particularly meaningful for the Filipino community in Italy, as it reaches out to the new generations of Filipinos, fostering a connection with their cultural heritage. The news was reported by thevoicenewsweekly.com. The Knights of Rizal is an organization dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of Rizal, a symbol of freedom and justice in the Philippines.