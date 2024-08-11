Philippines: Controls to contain African swine fever in Luzon

August 10, 2024_ The Department of Agriculture (DOA) announced the establishment of livestock checkpoints in Luzon to contain the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF). These checkpoints are a temporary measure pending the arrival of ASF vaccines, which is expected in the coming weeks. Agriculture Assistant Secretary Dr. Constante Palabrica stressed that the checkpoints will ensure that diseased animals are not relocated. Lobo City, Batangas, has been declared a state of calamity due to ASF, with over 8,800 animal deaths recorded as of July 31, The Philippine Star reported. The government has resources available to address the outbreak, including funds for the purchase of vaccines and compensation for affected farmers.