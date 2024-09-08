Philippines: Controversial proposal for Duterte's return to politics in 2028

September 7, 2024_ Salvador Panelo has suggested that former President Rodrigo Duterte could run as his daughter's running mate in 2028, an idea that has sparked disbelief and criticism. The plan, described as an extension of the Duterte political dynasty, has been compared to a dystopian movie, with the former president returning to office through a family alliance. The proposal has been met with skepticism, highlighting discontent with Duterte's past government and his lack of genuine allies. The source of this news is rappler.com. The political situation in the Philippines continues to be marked by controversy and debate over leadership and the future of the country.