July 11, 2024_ The Philippines will export 24,700 metric tons (MT) of raw sugar to the United States to meet its sugar export quota for 2024. However, the alliance of three sugar farmers' federations (SC) has raised questions about the need to export raw sugar, as the country has a surplus of refined sugar. The SC sought clarification from Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. and SRA Administrator Pablo Azcona, concerned about the impact on prices at the mill door when sugarcane harvesting begins. The SRA had called for the US sugar export quota to be reinstated in November 2023 to relieve the market for raw supplies. Watchmen Daily Journal reports that the country also plans to import 200,000 MT of refined sugar by September to ensure sufficient supplies and prevent price increases. The issue has raised concerns among local farmers regarding the management of sugar resources.