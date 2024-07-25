Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Corso Como 88 introduces Biagini Borse, an Italian luxury brand
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 24, 2024_ Corso Como 88, a luxury boutique in the Philippines, recently added the Italian brand Biagini Borse to its selection. Founded in 2008 by Imelda Menguito and Valter Sciandra, Corso Como 88 is known for its offering of Italian high fashion brands and luxury craftsmanship. During the launch of Biagini, Imelda shared her admiration for the brand, originally from Modena, highlighting the excellent craftsmanship of their leather products. The news was reported by stylishmagazine.online, highlighting the importance of Italian fashion culture in the Philippines. Corso Como 88 continues to promote Italian elegance through its boutiques in Makati and Pasig.

Tag
fashion culture in the Philippines boutique griffe brand
