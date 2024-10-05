Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Corso Como 88 Introduces Italian Luxury Brands to Manila
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
October 5, 2024_ Corso Como 88, a multi-brand store in Manila, has announced the addition of two prestigious Italian brands: Acqua dell’Elba and Buti Pelletterie. Acqua dell’Elba is known for its fragrances inspired by the Tuscan archipelago, while Buti Pelletterie is a historic brand that has been producing high-quality leather goods since 1950. Imelda Menguito-Sciandra, CEO of Corso Como 88, emphasized how these brands represent the excellence of Italian luxury, enriching the offering for Filipino consumers. The news was reported by oneproudmomma.com, highlighting the growing interest in Italian design and fashion in the Philippines. The introduction of these brands highlights the cultural connection between Italy and the Philippines, promoting Italian craftsmanship and quality in the local market.

