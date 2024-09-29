Philippines: Corso Como 88 presents Italian elegance with Acqua dell'Elba and Buti Pelletterie

September 29, 2024_ Corso Como 88, a multi-brand store in Manila, has announced the addition of two prestigious Italian brands: Acqua dell’Elba and Buti Pelletterie. Acqua dell’Elba, known for its fragrances inspired by the Tuscan archipelago, and Buti Pelletterie, renowned for its high-quality leather goods, enrich the store’s offerings, already famous for brands such as Valentino and AlaÏa. Imelda Menguito-Sciandra, CEO of Corso Como 88, emphasized how these brands represent the best of Italian craftsmanship and luxury, aimed at satisfying the tastes of Filipino consumers. The news was reported by metropoler.net, highlighting the importance of Italian culture and design in the Philippine market. Corso Como 88 is located at One Ayala Mall and Ayala 30th, offering a unique shopping experience for fashion lovers.