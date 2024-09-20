Philippines: Country slips to 63rd in global talent attraction ranking

September 20, 2024_ The Philippines has slipped to 63rd out of 67 countries in the IMD World Competitiveness Center’s World Talent Ranking 2024, marking its worst performance since 2005. The decline is attributed to a decrease in investment and development in the training sector, with inadequate implementation of apprenticeship programs. The country also recorded low scores in public spending on education and the quality of student preparation. The source of this news is BusinessWorld. To improve the situation, experts suggest reviewing the talent development strategy and increasing investment in vocational education and training.