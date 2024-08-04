Philippines: Death of Henry Lim Bon Liong, pioneer of hybrid rice

August 03, 2024_ Henry Lim Bon Liong, known as the Father of Philippine Hybrid Rice, passed away on August 2 at the age of 72, a month before his 73rd birthday. Founder of SL Agritech, Lim has dedicated his life to promoting hybrid rice production in the Philippines, significantly contributing to the country's food self-sufficiency. His leadership led to the creation of a conglomerate that expanded its operations into various sectors, including agriculture and real estate development. The news was reported by the Philippine Sunday Inquirer. Lim leaves a lasting legacy in the agricultural sector and the Filipino-Chinese community, having also been an advocate for economic cooperation between the Philippines and China.