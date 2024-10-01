Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Debt Cancellation for 3,527 Farmers Thanks to COCROMs

01 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 1, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has handed over 4,663 Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROMs) to 3,527 agrarian reform beneficiaries, canceling their debts related to farmland. This is part of the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which forgives debts associated with allotted farmland. During the ceremony in Paniqui, Tarlac, Marcos stressed the importance of making the lands more productive to ensure the country’s food security. The debt cancellation amounts to over P124 million in write-offs, Manila Standard reported. The president urged the beneficiaries to cultivate their lands not only for their own development but also for the progress of the entire nation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
