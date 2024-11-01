Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Decreasing Confidence in Leaders Marcos and Duterte

October 31, 2024_ A recent poll by OCTA Research revealed a decline in the confidence and performance ratings of President Ferdinand “Bongbong”...

Philippines: Decreasing Confidence in Leaders Marcos and Duterte
01 novembre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ A recent poll by OCTA Research revealed a decline in the confidence and performance ratings of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte. Confidence in Marcos dropped to 69%, while confidence in Duterte saw a significant decline from 65% to 59%. Additionally, the poll showed that 66% of Filipino adults are satisfied with Marcos’ performance, while only 52% are satisfied with Duterte. These fluctuations indicate a shift in voter sentiment, Manila Standard reported. The poll was conducted from September 4 to 7, 2024, among 1,200 adults across the country, with a margin of error of ±3%.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
vice president poll Decreasing Confidence in leaders Marcos cent
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza