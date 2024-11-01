Philippines: Decreasing Confidence in Leaders Marcos and Duterte

October 31, 2024_ A recent poll by OCTA Research revealed a decline in the confidence and performance ratings of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte. Confidence in Marcos dropped to 69%, while confidence in Duterte saw a significant decline from 65% to 59%. Additionally, the poll showed that 66% of Filipino adults are satisfied with Marcos’ performance, while only 52% are satisfied with Duterte. These fluctuations indicate a shift in voter sentiment, Manila Standard reported. The poll was conducted from September 4 to 7, 2024, among 1,200 adults across the country, with a margin of error of ±3%.