Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: Dela Rosa Denies Knowledge of 'Davao Model' in Drug War

Philippines: Dela Rosa Denies Knowledge of 'Davao Model' in Drug War
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
October 12, 2024_ Former Philippine National Police chief Bato Dela Rosa has denied having any knowledge of the 'Davao model' and the reward system for police officers, as alleged by former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office director general Royina Garma. Dela Rosa said he never implemented a reward system during his tenure due to lack of funds, only acknowledging an approved most-wanted list from the Department of the Interior and Local Government. During a House hearing, Garma confirmed the existence of the 'Davao Model', which involved payments for police operations, including rewards for the capture or killing of suspects. The source of this story is United News. Dela Rosa also dismissed allegations from alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, who accused him of lobbying in 2016, calling him a liar.

