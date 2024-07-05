Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Delays in the construction of the Aganan Viaduct in Iloilo

July 4, 2024_ The construction of the Aganan Four-Lane Viaduct in Barangay Aganan, Pavia, Iloilo, is currently at 72% completion, but has been slowed...

Philippines: Delays in the construction of the Aganan Viaduct in Iloilo
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 4, 2024_ The construction of the Aganan Four-Lane Viaduct in Barangay Aganan, Pavia, Iloilo, is currently at 72% completion, but has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Work, which began in July 2020, was suspended in December 2022 due to concerns about the stability of the ground. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) of Region 6 has announced that an external consultant will be selected through competitive bidding to conduct a geotechnical investigation. The budget for this investigation is 15 million pesos and the consultant will have to complete the tests within 45 days. Panay News reports it. The Aganan Viaduct, located at the intersection of Old Iloilo-Capiz Road and Felix Gorriceta Jr. Avenue, is designed to relieve traffic at a crucial point in Iloilo City.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
located at but has been slowed at reports it
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza