Philippines: Delays in the construction of the Aganan Viaduct in Iloilo

July 4, 2024_ The construction of the Aganan Four-Lane Viaduct in Barangay Aganan, Pavia, Iloilo, is currently at 72% completion, but has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Work, which began in July 2020, was suspended in December 2022 due to concerns about the stability of the ground. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) of Region 6 has announced that an external consultant will be selected through competitive bidding to conduct a geotechnical investigation. The budget for this investigation is 15 million pesos and the consultant will have to complete the tests within 45 days. Panay News reports it. The Aganan Viaduct, located at the intersection of Old Iloilo-Capiz Road and Felix Gorriceta Jr. Avenue, is designed to relieve traffic at a crucial point in Iloilo City.