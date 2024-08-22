Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
Philippines: Dengue and leptospirosis cases rise in Bacolod City

August 21, 2024_ Bacolod City has recorded an increase in dengue and leptospirosis cases, with three dengue deaths and a total of 602 cases since the...

Philippines: Dengue and leptospirosis cases rise in Bacolod City
22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 21, 2024_ Bacolod City has recorded an increase in dengue and leptospirosis cases, with three dengue deaths and a total of 602 cases since the beginning of the year. The number of dengue cases increased by 73.5% compared to the same period last year, with barangay Taculing having the highest number of cases. Health authorities urged the public to follow the 4S strategy to combat the spread of the disease, while clarifying that there is no ongoing outbreak. The source of this information is Panay News. Bacolod City is one of the major cities in the Philippines, known for its celebration of the MassKara Festival.

