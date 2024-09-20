Philippines: Dengue cases rise in Negros Occidental with 10 deaths

September 19, 2024_ The number of deaths caused by dengue in the province of Negros Occidental has risen to 10, according to the Provincial Health Office. The office chief, Girlie Pinongan, confirmed that the latest victim was a resident of Cadiz City. The total cases of dengue have reached 3,851, an increase of 244.76% compared to the same period last year. Local health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urging the public to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. This was reported by Watchmen Daily Journal. Dengue is a viral disease transmitted by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, which can cause severe symptoms and, in some cases, be fatal.