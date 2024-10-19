Philippines: Dengue cases rise in Negros Occidental

October 18, 2024_ Dengue cases in the province of Negros Occidental have increased dramatically, reaching 4,922 cases as of October 12, an increase of 295% compared to the same period in 2023. The most affected cities include Bago City, Hinoba-an, and San Carlos, with a total of 14 deaths recorded so far. Local authorities are intensifying efforts to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds and are encouraging the population to follow the 4S strategy to prevent the spread of the disease. The source of this information is Watchmen Daily Journal. Dengue, transmitted by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, is a serious disease that can lead to fatal complications, making prevention crucial.