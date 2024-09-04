Philippines: Department of Education criticized for managing school funds and equipment

September 03, 2024_ Vice President Sara Duterte is under fire for her management as Education Secretary, with the Department of Education (DepEd) failing to provide essential ICT equipment to teachers and staff. During budget deliberations, lawmakers highlighted delays in the delivery of thousands of carts and laptops, with only 3% of the equipment funded in 2023 actually delivered. Additionally, an audit revealed serious quality issues in the school feeding program, with substandard and unhealthy food being distributed in schools. The source of this information is tribune.net.ph. The situation has raised concerns among lawmakers about the inefficient use of public funds by the DepEd, while Vice President Duterte continues to face criticism for her management and policy choices.