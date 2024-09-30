Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Department of Education sets limits on teachers' teaching hours

September 29, 2024_ The Department of Education in the Philippines has issued a memorandum prohibiting schools from forcing teachers to teach more...

30 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 29, 2024_ The Department of Education in the Philippines has issued a memorandum prohibiting schools from forcing teachers to teach more than six hours a day, in accordance with the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers. Teachers can still take on additional workloads, but must be compensated for the excess hours. Education Secretary Sonny Angara has specified that only actual teaching hours and advisory duties should be counted toward the six-hour limit. The move has been welcomed by some teachers’ groups, while others criticize it for its implications. The Philippine Star reported. The memorandum aims to ensure that teachers do not suffer salary penalties for adhering to this hour limit.

