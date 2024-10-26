Philippines: Department of Education studies responsible use of AI in schools

October 25, 2024_ The Department of Education in the Philippines is considering creating a standard policy for the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in schools. Education Secretary Sonny Angara highlighted the benefits of AI for students and teachers, noting how it can facilitate research and teaching. However, Angara also warned of the risks of misusing the technology, such as plagiarism and academic dishonesty. The department plans to develop guidelines to regulate the use of AI in school activities. The Philippine Star reported. Consultations with experts and stakeholders in the education sector are planned to ensure a balanced and informed approach.