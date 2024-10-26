Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Department of Education studies responsible use of AI in schools

October 25, 2024_ The Department of Education in the Philippines is considering creating a standard policy for the responsible use of artificial...

Philippines: Department of Education studies responsible use of AI in schools
26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 25, 2024_ The Department of Education in the Philippines is considering creating a standard policy for the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in schools. Education Secretary Sonny Angara highlighted the benefits of AI for students and teachers, noting how it can facilitate research and teaching. However, Angara also warned of the risks of misusing the technology, such as plagiarism and academic dishonesty. The department plans to develop guidelines to regulate the use of AI in school activities. The Philippine Star reported. Consultations with experts and stakeholders in the education sector are planned to ensure a balanced and informed approach.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The Department of Education in the Philippines scuola department policy
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza