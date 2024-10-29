Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
Philippines: Department of Tourism assists tourists stranded by Tropical Storm Kristine

Philippines: Department of Tourism assists tourists stranded by Tropical Storm Kristine
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ The Department of Tourism (DOT) of the Philippines is actively providing assistance to 529 tourists stranded in different regions of the country due to Tropical Storm Kristine. The most affected areas include Batanes, Quezon, Batangas, Boracay, and Surigao del Norte, with damage reported at 14 tourist sites. The DOT is working with local authorities and host facilities to provide temporary shelter and assistance to stranded tourists. The source of this news is BusinessMirror. The DOT continues to monitor the situation and provide updates as it works to ensure the safety of local and international tourists.

