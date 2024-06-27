Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Philippines: Diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions with China in the West Philippine Sea

27 giugno 2024 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
June 25, 2024_ The Philippines is working hard to bring China back to the negotiating table amid tensions in the West Philippine Sea, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Enrique Manalo told a Senate inquiry. Manalo stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, despite the challenges, and reiterated the commitment to resolve disputes peacefully according to international laws. A working group met last week to prepare for a Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) meeting with China scheduled for July. Manalo assured that the Philippines will continue to protect its sovereignty during these talks. United News reports it. Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. reported a recent incident in which seven Philippine soldiers were injured by the Chinese Coast Guard during a supply mission.

in Evidenza