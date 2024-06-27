Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Philippines: Diplomatic protest against China over Ayungin Shoal accident
27 giugno 2024 | 13.08
Redazione Adnkronos
June 26, 2024_ The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest against China over an incident on June 17 at Ayungin Shoal, where Philippine troops were involved in a clash with Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia personnel. Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo confirmed sending a note verbal to the Chinese Embassy in Manila and discussed the incident with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian. Manalo reiterated the Philippines' commitment to peace and stability, without sacrificing the country's sovereign rights. The Philippine National Security Council expressed hope that China would reduce tensions in the South China Sea. Manila Standard reports it. The incident is the latest in a series of confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels, with Manila hoping to discuss the issue in its next bilateral meeting with China.

Philippine vessels Filippine Philippine National Security Council Cina
